When asked whether the pair had mulled over any season 2 ideas, Chow said: "You always think you’re going to end a series like this in some magnificent way, but instead you end up in a parking lot with second unit and hardly anybody there."

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm

She continued: "It’s always so anti­climactic, but as Ewan and I finished our very last shot on second unit and I was literally taking off my headphones, he was already pitching me ideas for season two. There’s another 10 years with plenty of stories, and I don’t think it’s off the board.

"It is a 'never say never' situation, but we really did conceive this to be a limited series."

The series first arrived on Disney Plus back in 2022 and was initially set to explore a specific period in Obi-Wan's life, between the Star Wars prequel films and the original trilogy.

But as the series aired, there was growing potential for more avenues to be explored in the series.

It's safe to say that Obi-Wan star McGregor would be keen for more, previously saying of his role: "I hope it's not the last time I play him. I had such a great time doing this. I'm sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don't you think?"

Even so, Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast: "I always hesitate to say, 'No we won't do anything more with Obi-Wan Kenobi.'"

She echoed the same sentiments as director Chow, by stating: "Maybe what we end up doing is something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories we're doing, or eventually into a movie – who knows? But right now, it's still our stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion right now."

While the news may be disappointing for fans of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, there's no need to despair - as both The Mandalorian and Andor will be returning for further seasons.

There is also set to be a Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew series is also on its way, as well as Ahsoka and three new movies.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is available to stream on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

