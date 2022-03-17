Based on the fantasy novel of the same name, the Amazon Prime Video series follows Charlie Nancy (played by Small Axe 's Malachi Kirby), who discovers that his estranged father was actually the trickster god of stories.

Hotly-anticipated Neil Gaiman adaptation Anansi Boys has just added two big-name actors to its cast.

After his father's death, an unknown brother suddenly enters his life – who bears an uncanny resemblance to him – and gets him involved in some dangerous business.

The show is set in present-day London, although filming is currently taking place in Edinburgh, with two well-known faces in the world of British drama now joining production.

McDonald & Dodds star Jason Watkins will play theatrical agent Graham Coats, who is Charlie's boss and a man with sinister intentions, according to a description shared by Amazon.

“Obviously not a crook, and definitely not the sort of man who would resort to murder to cover up his crimes...," it ominously reads.

He looks set to share some frosty scenes with Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) as retired dancer Maeve Livingstone, who believes that Graham embezzled her and her late husband, who was one of his clients.

Several other Anansi Boys casting decisions have now been unveiled, including CCH Pounder (NCIS: New Orleans) as Mrs Higgler, an old friend of Charlie's father, and Lachele Carl (Doctor Who) as so-called 'weird sister' Miss Noles.

Lost and Our Kind of People star L Scott Caldwell will play 104-year-old Mrs Dunwiddy, with Joy Richardson (Sitting in Limbo) as her close companion, Mrs Bustamonte.

They join a cast that already includes the aforementioned Kirby, alongside Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Amarah-Jae St Aubyn (Small Axe), and Grace Saif (13 Reasons Why).

Amazon Prime Video has invested heavily in author Neil Gaiman in recent years, having renewed Good Omens for a second season and served as the UK distributor of now-cancelled series American Gods.

Anansi Boys is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video.

