Gaiman was asked on Tumblr about the segment, which reportedly saw Aziraphale watching an adult film in a motel.

He explained: "It was a plot strand from the original sequel to Good Omens that cannot (alas) work any longer because hotel TVs no longer have little square units with buttons on top of them that give you access to the Pay Per View movies that the hotel is showing, after first showing you two free minutes.

"The plot strand involved Aziraphale trying to watch an entire movie for free in random two minute increments in order to understand the plot.

More like this

"The movie was going to have been one of those heavily censored adult movies they showed on Pay Per View back then, and Aziraphale was on a strict budget."

Neil Gaiman. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Gaiman previously teased the plot for the show's third and final season, saying: "In season 3, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong.

"Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Read more:

He also told TV Insider that the new season will be a return to the "high-paced, high stakes madness" of season 1, as opposed to the slower, romantic storyline of season 2.

He said: "I’m writing it currently, so I don’t know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gaiman added: "It’s going to be fun. Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t.

"And it’s more like the high-paced, high stakes madness of season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet season 2."

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.