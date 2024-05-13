When Visage asked whether this meant there would be no more kisses between Tennant and his co-star Michael Sheen, he replied: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for series 3. I mean, neither do I to be honest but, you know."

Fans saw Tennant's Crowley finally express his feelings for Sheen's Aziraphale at the end of season 2, embracing him in a kiss. However, the moment was bittersweet, as it saw Aziraphale taking up a post running Heaven and Crowley refusing to join him.

While on the red carpet, Tennant also spoke about his experience filming the series, saying: "It's deeply joyous. I mean, mainly because I get to hang out with Michael every day and talk nonsense.

More like this

"And they're great scripts, and it's just a brilliant, kind of mad, crazy world."

Read more:

Tennant previously opened up about kissing Sheen for the scene in a Guardian Q&A, and was asked who enjoyed the experience more.

He responded: "Who enjoyed it the most? Presumably Michael was thrilled. How could he not be?

"But it was another day at work. The most difficult bit was other people’s awkwardness. We thought it was quite fun, so it was fine. He’d brushed his teeth."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gaiman previously teased the plot for season 3, saying: "In Season 3, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong.

"Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.