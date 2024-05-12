As expected, Happy Valley is leading the charge on the nominations front, with hit dramas Top Boy and Slow Horses and acclaimed comedies Dreaming Whilst Black and Extraordinary also receiving nods.

In the international stakes, HBO's Love & Death, Disney Plus's The Bear and Netflix's Beef are some of the big names in the mix.

As for individual awards, the coveted prizes for Leading Actress will be contested by the likes of Bella Ramsey, Sharon Horgan and Lancashire, while Brian Cox and Timothy Spall are in the running for Leading Actor.

Meanwhile, the Supporting Actor and Actress categories are packed full of talent, from Harris Dickinson to Amit Shah, Jasmine Jobson to Elizabeth Debicki.

As for the only public vote on the night, the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, that has been narrowed down to the likes of Logan Roy’s death in Succession and Bill and Frank’s Story in The Last of Us, to name a couple.

Elsewhere, Lorraine Kelly and Floella Benjamin will also be honoured at this year's awards.

For a full breakdown of the lucky BAFTA TV Awards 2024 winners updated live, read on.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 winners - full list

Drama series

The Gold (BBC One)

Happy Valley (BBC One)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Top Boy (Netflix) - WINNER

Limited drama

Best Interests (BBC One)

Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

The Long Shadow (ITV1)

The Sixth Commandment (BBC One) - WINNER

International

The Bear (Disney Plus)

Beef (Netflix)

Class Act (Netflix) - WINNER

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Love & Death (ITVX)

Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Leading actress

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - (BBC One)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly (ITVX)

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests (BBC One)

Leading actor

Brian Cox, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Dominic West, The Crown (Netflix)

Kane Robinson, Top Boy (Netflix)

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project (Sky Max)

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning (BBC One)

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Bridget Christie, The Change (Channel 4)

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops (BBC One) - WINNER

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary (Disney Plus)

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers (Sky Atlantic)

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary (Disney Plus)

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Adjani Salmon, Black Ops (BBC One)

David Tennant, Good Omens (Prime Video)

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops (BBC One)

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (Netflix)

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic (Sky Max)

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice (BBC Three) - WINNER

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment (BBC One)

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World (Disney Plus)

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (Sky Atlantic) - WINNER

Salim Daw, The Crown (Netflix)

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Harriet Walter, Succession (Sky Atlantic)

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy (Netflix) - WINNER

Lesley Manville, The Crown (Netflix)

Nico Parker, The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (ITV1)

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (BBC One)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh Vs , (Sky Max)

Scripted comedy

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Dreaming Whilst Black (BBC One)

Extraordinary (Disney Plus)

Such Brave Girls (BBC Three) - WINNER

Specialist factual

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

The Enfield Poltergeist (Apple TV+)

Forced Out (Sky Documentaries)

White Nanny, Black Child (Channel 5) - WINNER

Reality and constructed factual

Banged Up (Channel 4)

Married at First Sight (E4)

My Mum, Your Dad (ITV1)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix) - WINNER

Current affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heroes Storyville (BBC Two)

Putin vs the West (BBC Two)

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Channel 4)

The Shamima Begum Story - WINNER

Entertainment programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

Later... with Jools Holland

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show

Late Night Lycett

Rob & Romesh Vs... - WINNER

Would I Lie to You?

Short film

Mobility (BBC Three) - WINNER

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years (BBC iPlayer)

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps (Vice)

Where It Ends (BBC Three)

Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across the World (BBC One) - WINNER

The Dog House (Channel 4)

Endurance: Race to the Pole (Channel 5)

Portrait Artist of the Year (Sky Arts)

Factual series

Dublin Narcos (Sky Documentaries)

Evacuation (Channel 4)

Lockerbie (Sky Documentaries) - WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland (BBC Two)

Live event

The Coronation Concert (BBC One)

Eurovision Song Contest (BBC One) - WINNER

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)

News coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War (Channel 4) - WINNER

Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War (Sky News)

Sky News: Israel/Hamas War (Sky News)

Single documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived (Sky Documentaries)

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family (ITV1) - WINNER

Hatton (Sky Crime)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (Netflix)

Soap

Casualty (BBC One) - WINNER

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Sport

Cheltenham Festival Day One (ITV1) - WINNER

MOTD Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final (BBC One)

Daytime

Loose Women and Men (ITV1)

Lorraine (ITV1)

Make It at Market (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One) - WINNER

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Beckham: David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing (Netflix)

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the Fifteenth Doctor (BBC One)

Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown (BBC One) - WINNER

The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story (Sky Atlantic)

The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance (Channel 4)

Succession: Logan Roy’s death (Sky Atlantic)

The BAFTA TV Awards air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 12th May 2024.

