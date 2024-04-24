Over the course of her career, Benjamin has appeared in stage musical such as Jesus Christ Superstar and Black Mikado, before moving into the TV world, starring in Sarah Jane Adventures, CBeebies Bedtime Stories and Within These Walls.

"My heart is full of joy and happiness. I feel as if I'm standing on the summit of life's mountain, looking down at the wonderful experiences I have had in my career in the television industry of over 50 years," Benjamin said of the award.

"It's been an adventurous journey, with many challenges and adversities, but here I am, receiving the highest accolade BAFTA can bestow.

"I am delighted that my work, which has predominantly been for children, is being recognised and celebrated in this way."

Baroness Floella Benjamin.

In 2010, Benjamin became the first Trinidadian woman to become a baroness in the House of Lords, and her groundbreaking work has seen her win numerous awards including an OBE for her contribution to children's broadcasting and a Lifetime Women in Film and Television Award, and she was chosen by the late Queen Elizabeth II to receive the Order of Merit.

The Fellowship will be presented to Benjamin during the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises ceremony on Sunday 12th May at the Royal Festival Hall.

Sara Putt, chair of BAFTA, said: "We are honoured to present Baroness Benjamin the BAFTA Fellowship for her tireless support of children and young people, her impact on television broadcasting, and for her unwavering championing of diversity.

"She is an unstoppable force for good with a determination to create opportunities and positive role models for future generations that has seen her effect a tremendous amount of positive change over fifty years and counting.

"She is deservedly a national treasure and we can’t wait to celebrate the impact of her work to date on 12th May at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises."

Previous BAFTA Fellows include Meera Syal CBE, Sir Trevor McDonald and Joanna Lumley.

The BAFTA TV Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 12th May 2024.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.