To give you an idea of the kind of huge moments that have been recognised in the category before, it's previously gone to Paddington meeting the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance for Strictly Come Dancing, and Diversity's routine on the theme of 2020 for Britain's Got Talent. So you get the idea.

The six nominated moments this year are:

Beckham (Netflix) - David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing

Doctor Who (BBC One) - Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor

Happy Valley (BBC One) - Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown

Succession (Sky Atlantic) - Logan Roy's death

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) - Bill and Frank

The Piano (Channel 4) - 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy and Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession. HBO

Voting for this year's contenders has now opened, and you can select your favourite at www.bafta.org/moment. Voting will close on Tuesday 9th April and the winner will then be announced at the ceremony on Sunday 12th May.

More like this

And that's not all. You'll also have the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win one of 100 pairs of ceremony tickets to the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises when you vote.

Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us. Liane Hentscher/HBO

This year's nominations were compiled by an independent jury of influential TV critics as well as TV personality, former Love Island contestant and P&O Cruises brand ambassador Amy Hart. The jury was chaired by BAFTA’s Television Committee Chair, Hilary Rosen.

Read more:

Rosen said: "Convening lively debate on the best TV water-cooler moments of 2023 as part of the Memorable Moment jury was a real pleasure – I’m so pleased that the resulting nominations span a great range of budgets, broadcasters and streamers, and genres, demonstrating impact can be achieved in so many creative ways.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We are so looking forward to seeing the conversations it sparks amongst viewers at home, and who they will award on the night."

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 12th May. Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.