Reid said: "Good morning, Lorraine. This has come as an enormous surprise… I have a very special announcement for you, Lorraine Kelly. It doesn’t get much bigger or more deserved than this. I am here for a very special reason this morning.

"BAFTA will be celebrating your 40 years in broadcasting. Your programme is nominated in the daytime category, but I have something unique and special to you. This is the first time something like this has been announced on air. This is the special gold envelope.

"On behalf of the BAFTA board of trustees, we are delighted to offer you, Lorraine Kelly, the Academy Special Award to be presented at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards."

Surprised by the news, Lorraine went on to say: "I was a baby, I got my chance in breakfast television because they were willing to take a risk on someone who was told I’d never make it to TV because of the way I speak."

The forthcoming BAFTA TV Awards will take place on Sunday 12th May at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where Kelly will be honoured with one of BAFTA's most prestigious awards.

Previous BAFTA Television Special Award recipients include historian and writer David Olusoga, TV producer and executive Nicola Shindler, BBC Sports presenter Clare Balding, actor Idris Elba and small screen legend Sir Lenny Henry, to name just a few.

Lorraine has been a mainstay on television screens for an impressive 40 years now, having helmed her own self-titled morning show for the past three decades.

With interviewees including Oscar award-winning actors, presenters, athletes and members of the royal family, Kelly is not only known for her particular brand of beloved presenting but also for raising awareness for numerous health issues.

Her Change + Check breast cancer awareness campaign is of particular note, reminding people to check for the symptoms of breast cancer in thousands of changing rooms nationwide.

On the announcement of Kelly's BAFTA award, Hilary Rosen, chair of BAFTA’s Television Committee, said: "Lorraine Kelly has been a sparkling presence on our screens for over 40 years, and is one of the most well-known and adored stars of television.

"On ITV’s Lorraine she displays a mastery of disarming guests with her warmth and relaxed approach, and always manages to make the daily demands of live broadcasting look easy.

"She combines quick intelligence with genuine empathy, tackling tricky subjects with skill and sensitivity, and uses her platform to raise awareness of things that really matter.

"Lorraine has a deep and genuine connection with her audience, and her longevity speaks to the unique importance of daytime television and its staying power.

"We are honoured to present Lorraine the BAFTA Special Award at our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on 12th May."

Kelly also said of her award announcement: "Finding out on-air this morning was a massive surprise – what an honour to be the recipient of the BAFTA Special Award.

"A huge thanks to everybody I’ve worked with on screen and behind the scenes over the years, the people who make daytime TV are very special people. Now I have to go and look for a showstopping frock to wear to the BAFTAs on 12th May!"

Watch Lorraine weekdays from 9am on ITV1 & ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

