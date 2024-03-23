On this year's celeb contestants, comedian and TV presenter Gilbert, has opened up about how "emotional" a journey it's been to film the new series after having undergone treatment for metastatic cancer of the head and neck.

Speaking ahead of the episode airing this Sunday, when asked about what it was like to walk into the tent for the first time, Gilbert said: "Well, for me, it's quite a big thing to be here, because I am recovering from Head and Neck cancer, and it was a very challenging journey.

"This show raises money for the research that goes into the kind of treatment that I had. Years ago, people didn’t survive what I had. The research that has gone into it is the reason I’m alive. So doing this show is obviously very emotional, and I feel very lucky to be here."

When also asked why it's important to raise money and support Stand Up To Cancer, Gilbert said: "I’m evidence of how important it is to continue to raise money and support SU2C. The research that goes into cancer is improving treatments all the time.

"And there are now trials happening to find kinder and gentler ways of treating Head and Neck Cancer, so future patients don’t have to go through what I and others have."

He added: "While cancer is becoming much more prevalent these days, you've got a better chance of survival, and that’s all down to the research that goes into the treatment. I'm one of the lucky ones, and that is down to the research that goes into cancer treatment."

Gilbert had previously spoken to Radio Times magazine on the release of his documentary, Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck, which was released as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer programming.

He said at the time: "I was back on the road earlier this year. I got a call to say my latest scan had shown the cancer was in the areas they knew about, but it wasn’t in my lungs or my brain.

"I told my consultant, 'This is the best day of my life.' If you’d told me that three months earlier… Well, everything becomes relative."

He added: "The best thing was that the tumour had gone, and it was once again an ordinary blood vessel."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues on Channel 4 this Sunday 24th March at 7:40pm.

