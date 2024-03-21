He has now revealed exactly what happened to him, admitting he "effectively gave [himself] a C-section" when he attempted to leap through the legs of pro ice-skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton.

"Today is surgery day. Loads of people have been asking, 'What happened?'" he said while speaking in a video posted to his Instagram Story, "I’ve been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery that I hadn’t got round to really talking about it."

He continued: "Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Brendyn and Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section.

"So yes, it was horribly painful. It needs to be operated on today and then I’ll be properly on the mend. It was very painful, pretty horrible,’" he added.

On Sunday, 10th March, it was revealed that Greg Rutherford wouldn't be taking part in the 2024 finale alongside Adele Roberts, Miles Nazaire and Ryan Thomas, the latter of whom was later announced as this year's winner.

Eddie, Lou, Ricky, Roxy, Amber, Miles, Adele, Greg, Claire, Ryan, Hannah and Ricky. ITV

Dancing on Ice shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) just hours before the live show, which read: "Sadly, Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

"Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines. We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family. #DancingOnIce."

It came after Greg revealed he'd been struggling with an injury for the past four weeks and was "lucky" to have made it so far in the competition despite the pain he was experiencing.

"I was gutted at first, that's classic me, an injury right at the wrong time," he recalled. "But Sharon, the physio who works for the show, has done a tireless job to keep me going and doing well.

"We are currently in a situation where, yes, it is still healing and there's a little bit of soreness and tightness. But I am able to do what we need to do. Thankfully I am here and I'm thrilled to be here as well."

