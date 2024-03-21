One part of the process that stood out was the series' diverse cast, whether it be age, gender identity or race – Bring the Drama highlighted just how different the acting industry can look, something host Bill Bailey was important to show.

"You never know where the next actor is going to come from," Bill Bailey told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

"You really done and potentially we're missing out on great performances from people who potentially are brilliant actors, only because they don't have the opportunity, and I think this show maybe just proves that point, in a way."

More like this

Chris, Rehanna, Janice and Jordan. Wall To Wall/Dave King

The series featured eight aspiring actors, all from different parts of the UK and all having experienced completely different things in their lives, but one thing was for certain – their passion for acting.

Read more:

At the end of the series, Hendry chose Delasi Zikpi, Jordan Skelly and Rehanna Bernard to go through to the final showcase – all of whom were given acting contracts by the end.

Throughout the series, the final three and the other actors all spoke about the difficulties of breaking into the industry, and Bailey thinks Bring the Drama has allowed audiences and agents alike to see just how much talent is out there, waiting to be revealed to the world.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "There are some people out there who for whatever reason, life got in the way [and] they haven't been able to pursue this dream and pursue this career. And yet, they [have] still got something huge to offer to the acting world.

"... So there you have two people who on the face of it you think will perhaps this might be too difficult or they might pose too many obstacles but it doesn't.

"And that I think that's what the show does. It proves that point and I think that if anything, it's a way to broaden the sort of the pool of people who might consider themselves able to do it [and] maybe encourage people to do it."

Bring The Drama is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.