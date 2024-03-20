Each episodes focused on a different side of acting and the group were invited onto sets of various dramas, including EastEnders, Peaky Blinders and Silent Witness, where they got the chance to recreate iconic scenes audiences know and love.

The final episode aired on BBC Two tonight, with Hendry revealing the three actors who made it through to the showcase – but what are they all up to now?

Read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

Rehanna

Rehanna Bernard. BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Rehanna applied for Bring the drama to gain insight into an industry she believes she had "little access to", but things clearly changed over the course of the series.

Rehanna was chosen to be one of the actors to perform a monologue, which would be shown to a group of of casting directors and prospective agents, as well as her friends and family.

At the end of the series, it was revealed Rehanna had signed with an agent and auditioned for a new streamer series.

"It's a six-part murder mystery darkly comic series and he would love to offer you the role!"

Delasi

Delasi. Wall To Wall/Dave King

As revealed in the final episode, Delasi signed with an agent and landed a role on EastEnders!

Jordan

Jordan. Wall To Wall/Dave King

After speaking to two casting directors at the showcase, Jordan was offered a role on BBC drama Waterloo Road.

At the end of the episode, a clip was shown of Jordan acting with Zachary Sutcliffe, who portrays Schuey Weaver in the series.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the rest of the Bring the Drama cast doing now?

George landed a role in ITV's The Bay, Janice recorded a radio play, Lizzie has been cast in three theatre productions, Chris signed up for an acting course and Luca auditioned for drama school.

Bring The Drama is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.