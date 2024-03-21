With season 6 of Love Is Blind coming to an end recently, it only feels right to prepare yourself for even more altar chaos, a brand new pod squad and hopefully some love, sight unseen.

Much like its US counterpart, the new series will see UK singles enter the pods, in which they will meet a host of potential soulmates without the distraction of the outside world.

If they decide to get engaged, the couples will get to meet each other in the flesh for the first time and spend time together, overcoming obstacles before determining if love is truly blind.

In August 2023, Netflix confirmed that Emma and Matt Willis would be the hosts of the UK series, helping singles on their journey of finding romance.

"I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE, so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind," said Emma.

"I'm intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part.

"Plus — you're getting double Willis! I've loved going to work with Matt, and we're both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity."

Matt echoed his wife's sentiments and said: "I'm so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma. We love the show! It's been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold.

"Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing, and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us."

While the new cohort of singles is yet to be revealed, fans of the series won't have to wait too long before they find out!

