The announcement arrives after reports that the couple - who have been married since 2008 and have three children together - were in talks to front the dating show, which sees contestants getting engaged to someone they've never seen before.

"Emma and Matt caught the attention of show bosses following their documentary about Matt’s addiction battle – this was later boosted by Cooking With The Stars," a source told The Sun.

"They were perfect for Love Is Blind UK, but still had competition from famous couples, including Marvin and Rochelle Humes."

There's no doubt the couple will make great hosts for the Netflix show.

Emma has fronted many reality TV and entertainment formats, from Big Brother to The Voice UK and The Circle, while Matt is best known for being the bassist and co-vocalist of the pop band Busted. In May 2023, Matt opened up about his struggles with addiction in his BBC One documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

Across the pond, the US version of Love is Blind is hosted by Nick, 49, and Vanessa Lachey, 42, who have been married 13 years and share three children.

The couple have presented the show since season 1, which premiered in February 2020, and also host The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which comes from the creators of Love is Blind.

