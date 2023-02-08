As ever, the show will see a number of single contestants attempt to find love by taking part in a social experiment in which they propose to a partner before laying eyes on them, based only on conversations they share in purpose-built pods.

Hit Netflix dating show Love Is Blind is returning for a new season – only this time, it's coming to the UK.

Following the engagements, the couples get to see each other for the first time and return to the real world to plan their wedding day and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond – leading up to a moment of truth on their wedding day.

Further details about the UK version have not been revealed at this stage, but it's been confirmed that there will be new British hosts taking over from US presenters Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Filming will begin later this year for release in 2024, and casting is currently open for UK residents who are over 18 – with further details available on Short Audition.

The original US version of the show premiered on Netflix in 2020 and has become a global phenomenon, running for three seasons of far and spawning adaptations in a number of other countries such as Brazil, Japan, and Sweden.

Love Is Blind: UK will launch in 2024. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

