Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who quit the main show last year, will be back to present the specials as a new line-up of 20 celebrities try their best to win Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off is returning for another season of Stand Up to Cancer specials, with the likes of Friends star David Schwimmer, TOWIE's Gemma Collins, The Repair Shop's Jay Blades and former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson entering the iconic tent.

Hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith this year are Murder in Successville's Tom Davis, Starstruck's Rose Matafeo, Noughts + Crosses' Judi Love, Taskmaster's Mike Wozniak and Dragons Den's Deborah Meaden.

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. Channel 4

They'll be joined in the 2023 line-up by Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Taylor, No More Jockeys' Tim Key, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

W1A's Jessica Hynes will be showing off her culinary skills alongside Olympic medallist Tom Daley, actor David Morrissey, comedian Lucy Beaumont, broadcaster Adele Roberts and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

In December last year, Matt Lucas announced that he would be leaving Bake Off after three seasons hosting the show alongside Noel Fielding – however he will be making his final outing as the competition's host in the upcoming celebrity specials.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The last season of Bake Off's Stand Up to Cancer episodes aired in March last year, with the likes of Emma Willis, Gareth Malone, Example, Ben Miller and Ellie Goulding emerging as the Star Bakers of 2022.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this year.

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.