Dancing on Ice 2024 reveals season 16 winner
There is a new champ on the ice!
After eight weeks of epic ice skating routines, a new judge and some emotional farewells, the Dancing on Ice 2024 winner was revealed during tonight's episode (Sunday 10th March)!
Ryan Thomas was revealed as the season 16 winner after gaining the most votes from the public.
It was a tough call, with each and every celebrity and their partner being exceptional throughout the competition.
In this year's finale, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, reality TV star Miles Nazaire and actor Ryan Thomas all took to the ice one last time in a bid to impress the judges.
Their show-stopping performances were scored by Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, but the result all came down to the public vote.
Just hours before the final it was announced that Olympian Greg Rutherford had to pull out of the competition after sustaining an injury.
In an Instagram post, his skate partner Vanessa James let fans know the sad news.
The post read: “Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won't be able to perform tonight.
“We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”
The vote saw Adele Roberts finish in third place, and left Miles Nazaire and Ryan Thomas to go head-to-head to compete for the coveted title of Dancing on Ice 2024 champion.
The 16th season of Dancing on Ice began on Sunday 14th January, with the first six celebrities part of the line-up making their debut on the ice. The following week saw the remaining celebrities take to the ice before eliminations began each week.
This year, Ricky Hatton MBE, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford MBE, Miles Nazaire, Lou Sanders, Ricky Norwood, Adele Roberts, Roxy Shahidi, Ryan Thomas and Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards all took part in the competition.
Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was part of the original line-up, however he was forced to drop out of the competition after sustaining an injury during training.
A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said at the time: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.
"He is still very much a part of the Dancing on Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."
