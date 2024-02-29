Dowden's plan is to teach Richard how to perform lifts in his routine, and Di Prima is more than happy to demonstrate.

You can watch the exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com right here now.

The new season of Dare to Dance is made up of four episodes, with each instalment seeing Dowden team up with someone who has never danced before, teaching them a showstopping routine to perform as a surprise for special people in their lives.

In the first episode Dowden works with Richard, who secretly learned street dance but always hid his passion for fear he would be ridiculed.

Now, he plans to perform in front of 80 firefighters, friends and family at their annual summer party.

Di Prima won't be the only Strictly professional on hand to help Dowden this season, with Dianne Buswell and Oti Mabuse also among those getting involved.

Days into filming on the new season, Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she told RadioTimes.com how the plan for her Strictly co-stars to help out came together.

She said: "We started filming, I met the contributors, and I taught them their first steps, and then obviously, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, but I was so keen to keep the series going.

"After my mastectomy, we called upon the help of my fellow Strictly friends, my Strictly family – Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima, Oti Mabuse, Carlos Gu.

"I called them and they were like, straight away, they wanted to do all they could to help me. And I think it added [to it] and I think the contributors loved the surprise of them coming in."

Earlier this month, Dowden was told that her cancer check-up results came back with "no evidence of disease".

Amy Dowden's Dare to Dance returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 1st March at 7pm.

