Now, the star has posted a joyful photo on Instagram, writing: "NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!

"I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point."

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden appears on Lorraine ITV

She went on to thank her friends and family for their support, and added that she'll still need monthly injections going forward.

More like this

"Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover," Dowden went on to say.

"I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!"

She ended her post by saying she wants to do everything she can to raise awareness about breast cancer, and signed off with a triumphant: "Dance floor, I'm coming for you!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fellow Strictly stars have supported Dowden in the comments, with judge Motsi Mabuse saying: "The best news everrrrr so happy for you."

Johannes Radebe added: "Incredible news," while Carlos Gu said: "You did it!!! Proud of you."

While Dowden couldn't take part in the latest season of Strictly due to her treatment, fans were delighted when she made an appearance in the final.

As the professional dancers opened the show, fans were quick to spot a familiar face amongst them as Dowden was front and centre during a part of the routine.

She has also made it clear that she's hoping to return to Strictly for the next season, telling Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show: "I just want to get myself back on that dance floor and it would be amazing to win Strictly, but [just] to be back with the gang, dancing, doing what I love, in front of an audience with the people I love. I've missed it so much."

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.