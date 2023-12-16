While the Strictly pro has made appearances on the show throughout the 2023 season to cheer on her fellow dancers and their celebrity partners, this is the first time she has performed.

Earlier this year, the Welsh ballroom and Latin American dancer received a grade three breast cancer diagnosis, which she has been receiving treatment for. However, this meant she couldn't take part in Strictly.

Following her diagnosis, Dowden underwent a mastectomy and was then told she would need chemotherapy after cancer had been found elsewhere in her body.

Her chemotherapy came to an end last month, to which she said was a "relief like no other".

Her return to the dance floor has fans overjoyed, with many flocking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their delight.

One user wrote: "Queen Amy. My little heart!"

"Oh my god AMY. I have never been so happy to see someone in a group dance, the most incredible woman," another user penned.

Dowden was originally meant to perform with her fellow Strictly pros during Blackpool week but had to miss out on the opportunity due to fracturing her foot.

In a post to her Instagram, Amy shared with her fans: "Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot.

"Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months."

She concluded the caption: "2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!"

