She underwent a mastectomy and told The Mirror in June that she was waiting for test results to confirm whether she would need to undergo radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

"If I only have radiotherapy I’ll be back on Strictly this season," she said. "Once radiotherapy is done there’ll be nothing to stop me, there’s no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It’s having something to work towards."

Sharing an update on her treatment, Amy told fans during an Instagram Live with cancer charity CoppaFeel! yesterday (21st July) that she had received a further cancer diagnosis following additional tests.

Amy Dowden BBC

"I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment," she said (via The Sun). "But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour, so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours.

"And my pathology wasn't what they were expecting," the dancer continued. "And they found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow.

"It wasn't in the plan, originally – and I know the plan you can't get fixated on.

"So, all of a sudden, then I realised – and you get scared, but the oncologist did say that with chemo I've got a really good chance of a cure.

"I was really scared and I didn't want to do chemo."

Amy went on to say: "For me straightaway it was my dancing, like, you can take away my boob but you can't take my dancing away from me and that's what I get really upset about."

The Strictly star confirmed that she wouldn't be partnered with a celebrity on this year's series, explaining: "This year it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I'm in such regular contact with the team. The BBC have just been utterly incredible."

In a statement to RadioTimes.com, Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "We will continue to support Amy whilst she receives her treatment, and will work closely with her to ensure she can be involved in the upcoming series.

"Everyone in the Strictly Come Dancing family is continuing to send all our love and well wishes to Amy."

"We are just one big family and they're going to be guided by me and there's so many ways to be involved in the show," Amy said.

"I'm just staying really positive and hopeful that I'm still going to be part of the show in some way and my aim is to continue dancing – the oncologist said to me movement is really, really good for people on chemo, it's important. So that was encouraging."

After the Instagram Live, Amy posted a message to her fans thanking them for their support.

"I'll tackle this next step the best I can and very blessed to have the love and support of my family and friends along with you guys."

The Strictly star said the rest of the year looked "very different to what was planned" but added: "Hopefully I'll enter 2024 cancer free".

If you have been affected but the issues discussed in this article, you can visit MacMillan or call 0808 808 0000 for support. Help can also be found at Cancer Research.

