Players work together to build up an enormous prize pot, but amongst them are a small number of Traitors who will steal the winnings from the group of Faithfuls if they make it to the end of the game.

The nation has been enthralled by the second season of the UK edition, which concluded on Friday with a jaw-dropping finale in which two Traitors and hree Faithfuls were left. Find out what happened in our spoiler-filled summary here.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Appearing on The One Show earlier this week, Pernice was asked if he'd take part in a hypothetical celebrity Traitors, replying: "Sign me up right now... Yes!"

More like this

Of course, the dancer would have at least one familiar face in the castle as the show is fronted by Strictly Come Dancing co-presenter Claudia Winkleman, albeit in a somewhat more menacing persona than usual.

Speaking on companion show The Traitors Uncloaked on Friday, Winkleman said she didn't expect the show to be successful and pondered the merits of ending after season 1, fearing it couldn't be topped.

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert,Llara Plaza

Fortunately, that instinct was disproven with a blockbuster second outing, which catapulted several contestants – including Diane, Paul, Jaz and Harry – to national stardom.

Pernice added: "I'm obsessed with this show and I'm obsessed with Claudia [Winkleman]... If there is a celebrity version, please, I would give everything to do it."

In January, Winkleman herself offered some suggested names for a potential celebrity edition, including veteran EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Only Connect's Victoria Coren Mitchell on the list – alongside herself, naturally.

RadioTimes.com drafted our own wish list of celebrity contestants in response.

The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.