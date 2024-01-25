These reports were later debunked, however, with TV Zone UK revealing that there are no plans for a celebrity-fuelled spin-off anytime soon.

Despite this, there has been a lot of conversation around a celebrity version of the show, and with seasons 1 and 2 doing so well, it just feels like the natural progression for the show.

As well as this, the show's host Claudia Winkleman has spoken about the celebrities she'd want to take part, saying ahead of the season 2 launch: "Victoria Coren Mitchell so I can cuddle her – I know her, that sounds weird – Adam Woodyatt, always. Andrew Garfield and I'll have Stephen Fry as well."

Claudia also revealed that she'd like to give the game a go herself, adding: "I think I'd be terrible at all of it. I so want to play though. I so want to play!"

RadioTimes.com columnist and season 1 winner Hannah Byczkowski also shared her suggestions, saying: "I'd like to see Rylan on it if there is one. Gemma Collins – if she's not on the Traitors, I don't know what I'll do. Gemma Collins needs to be on The Traitors... and who else would I like to see on The Traitors?

"I'd like to see some of the Real Housewives of Cheshire. I'm a Real Housewives fan – I'd love to see that! Graham Norton – that'd be a good one! Considering I didn't want a celebrity Traitors, I've got a good idea of who I'd want on it!"

While it doesn't look like a celebrity version is in the plans anytime soon, it did get us thinking about who we'd like to see if the BBC were to commission it.

Read on for a list of celebs who we think would make great Faithfuls and Traitors.

Who should be cast if we ever get celebrities in The Traitors UK?

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins. Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

We have to agree with Hannah, Gemma Collins would make a great contestant on The Traitors!

Best known for appearing on The Only Way is Essex, The GC has become one of the best known reality TV stars for her larger than life personality and instant meme (or memay as she says) quality.

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Another one from Hannah that we're totally here for!

Clark was a contestant on the ninth season of X Factor in 2012 and later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, which he won. Since then he's presented numerous shows, including the BBC's coverage of Eurovision.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Culculoglu. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

She recently took part on The Traitors US, but we'd love to see the Love Island star crawling around the Scottish castle like she did in the villa. She's an actress after all, so we think she'd make a great contestant, if not one of the best Traitors the show has seen!

Maybe the producers could strike a deal for both her and Davide Sanclimenti.

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti in Love Island 2022 ITV

Ever since he made his debut on Love Island back in 2022, we've been dying to see Davide back on our screens. He instantly became popular for his incredible one-liners and no nonsense attitude.

Hardly anything got past Davide, which would make him perfect for sussing out who the Traitors are.

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Everyone's been saying that they want Alison Hammond to be part of a celebrity version, if it were to happen. The TV presenter rose to fame when she took part on season 3 of Big Brother in 2002, alongside the late Jade Goody, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, and TV and radio host Kate Lawler.

Since then, she's gone on to front multiple shows and is a regular presenter on This Morning. Last year, she joined The Great British Bake Off as a host, taking over from Matt Lucas.

While we don't know how well Alison will do at sussing out The Traitors, we think she'd make a great addition to the cast for her loveable personality.

Greg James

Greg James Getty Images

Radio 1 DJ Greg James has been rumoured to take part, and we wouldn't be against this signing!

Greg has been a presenter on BBC Radio 1 since 2007, hosting shows including his old drive-time show and the station's flagship breakfast show.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster Channel 4

We're used to seeing Greg Davies and Alex Horne bossing comedians around on Taskmaster, so it'd be nice to see the duo in the hot seat and having to figure things out for a change.

The Traitors season 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

