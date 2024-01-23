Of course, what Harry doesn't know is that Ross is in fact Diane's son in real life and he plans to take revenge if the opportunity presents itself, which could make this Harry's worst decision so far.

Here, The Traitors season 1 winner Hannah Byczkowski shares her predictions for the final and weighs in on Harry's game plan, admitting that the army engineer might be making some "unnecessary" moves, which could lead to his downfall like former Traitor Paul.

You can watch Diane's thoughts below.

Keep watching at the end of each video to see more from the season 1 star.

Hannah on The Traitors Week 3

It's gone so fast, but do you know what – I did expect Paul to go. I thought there was no way that he could carry on the way he was going. I'll be honest with you, and I'm probably going to get a lot of hate for this, but I think being a Traitor is easy, I do. I think it's easy.

I think all you have to do is literally pretend like you're not a Traitor and then when there's a bit of heat on you really fight back and then people tend to back off. I honestly think that is the way to be a Traitor. What is hard is wondering every day if you're going to get murdered, not knowing any of the information and running around like a headless chicken.

I think Paul got a bit too cocky though, because it is easy to play a Traitor and I think he realised that and then I think he was like, 'Oh, this is actually really, really simple.' But I think he got a little bit too cocky and then when people came for him, I think what happened is he kind of shrunk back a little bit and he should have just gone for it. He should have gone in on them and defended himself like no one's business, but he didn't and that's why he went – that's my opinion. So I'm not surprised that he went. I didn't think he could keep up with it for much longer.

Read more:

Predictions for the final

Ross on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert

We've got Ross, who is avenging his mother's death – what a wholesome storyline. I'm thrilled! I really hope because Harry's getting a bit cocky as well. And as much as I love him, I think this is going to be his downfall. I don't know why they recruited somebody. That's just more people that you have to get rid of at the end. If you're a Traitor, you have the benefit of knowing exactly what everyone's role is. The more people that you bring in who know and understand the game, the less chance you have at winning.

So recruitment for me was a bit confusing. I would have just kept it as him and Andrew. Also, I'm obsessed with Andrew – he is the sweetest man I've ever met. I'm obsessed! I think what's gonna happen is Ross is going to throw Harry under the bus. To watch that is going to be amazing!

Now is Andrew's time to shine

When Andrew got made into a Traitor, I was like, that poor little lovely lamb to the slaughter. But he's doing it the right way. Andrew was apprehensive, he was worried, he was nervous, he was terrified. But now he's kind of coming into his own a little bit, he's got into the role, he's kind of enjoying it a bit more and now is Andrew's time to shine.

I think Harry's getting too cocky, which means that he's going to make some plays that are probably unnecessary. He's going to try and be a bit clever when actually all they need to do is do exactly what he's doing right now. Also, he went too hard at Paul at that roundtable. He was reeling those things off like he was at an HR meeting. He was saying everything that had ever happened. And I'm telling you now, when you're in that castle and things change and you're a Faithful, you can't remember anything that happens because there's so many elements to it. You cannot make gameplays because you don't know what's going on. Harry gave too much information.

I said it as I was watching it, 'That's too much! Chill out, Harry.' I do think that Andrew's time to shine is now. I think Ross and Andrew are going to come together and they're going to be like, 'That guy is going to get rid of us as soon as he possibly can.' I think Andrew knows it, I think Ross kind of suspects that he's just going to get chucked under the bus because they've seen it happen with all the other Traitors. I think Andrew and Ross are going to come together and be like, 'Let's win together' And throw Harry under the bus. That's what I think's gonna happen.

Hannah answers...

Harry on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert

What did you think about Harry hiding that he won the shield from the others?

It was completely unnecessary for Harry to have done that move. There's no need because he had the shield anyway, so there's no need. People were like, 'Why are you still here?" and he was like, 'Oh, I don't know' and then it was getting a bit weird. So it's good that he got the shield. But he had the shield and anyone could have known he had the shield. There was no need to recruit. I think he's tried to play a really clever but unnecessary game plan. Don't do anything unless it's necessary in The Traitors because you're going to get caught out. People are going to sit at the round table and go, 'Oh they could have tried to murder you or they've recruited.' So I don't know if it's the best gameplay. I don't think it is

Who do you think will win?

I'd love to see Ross and Andrew win because I love Andrew so much. I really like him. I really want him to win. He's such a sweet little... but it would be good to see Jaz, and Zack and Evie. It'd be so good to see the Faithfuls because I think they've done a really good job sussing them out. I wish Jaz would talk more! I wish he would try and convince everybody. So I don't know, it's really hard. If it's the Traitors, I'd really like to see Ross and Andrew win it, if Harry's in it too, but as long as those two are as well, but also I'm really rooting for Zack and Jaz.

Do you think Harry will share the money if he gets to the final?

Harry is not going to share that money, there is no way!

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

