"The missions this year are epic," she said of the new series."The producers are so clear as the missions are incredibly important, as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting.

"They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond."

One contestant taking part in these epic missions is 45-year-old Andrew, who believes he would be good as a Faithful or a Traitor. As the episodes begin to air, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Andrew.

Who is Andrew?

Age: 45

Job: Insurance broker

Location: Talbot Green

Andrew loved everything about The Traitors season 1, including its format, gameplay and ability to immerse the audience in the game - and so he decided to give it a shot.

Admitting that he hasn't taken any risks or challenges in his life, Andrew chose to take part in The Traitors in order to step out of his comfort zone.

While on the show, Andrew hopes to inspire those who have had a traumatic experience or suffered with their mental health and "to tell them that if you keep fighting and believing, you will get to your dreams".

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"I'll do whatever it takes, within reason. I don't mind throwing people under the bus; it’s me or them, at the end of the day. I’ll just think of my family, my son - I want to make them proud and I want a better life for them.

"I'm a nice person deep down, and when my family are watching on the TV, they will know the real me. They know me, they know my morals and that I'm a nice person. On The Traitors, you're just playing a game, a game that you have to get totally immersed in."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I'll just get close. I'm very good at getting people to open up to me. For many, many years I've had lots of people tell me things, secrets that they haven't told their family, friends or parents. People say that I make them feel comfortable, so they open up to me.

"In every job I've ever had, in the bank, in the insurance world, I'm like the agony aunt. I always give everybody exactly the same respect, I treat everybody exactly the same way, whether they've got a million pounds or nothing at all.

So, I'll get close to people and I think I’ll form relationships, get talking to people, ask lots of probing, open questions. I’ll be very good at watching and reading people, just looking for little mistakes that they might make and finding out who the Traitors are."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

