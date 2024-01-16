That meant that we got to see Ash confront her fellow Traitors Harry and Paul, who threw her under the bus during the roundtables, however, it didn't last long with Ash late being sent home.

Despite this, Ash is still rooting for Paul, she says... And she's not the only one, with Paul managing to escape suspicion once again in time for the next banishment, which saw Anthony kicked out.

The Traitors had one more job to do after the elimination as they were ordered to murder in plain sight, leaving us on the most terrifying cliffhanger of this season, as Miles handed over the "poisoned" chalice to Diane at the end of episode 6.

But did she take the bait? Or could it be Evie, who was also at the bar with them, going home instead?

We'll have to wait until the next episode on Wednesday 17th January to find out whether Diane drank from the chalice and was indeed "murdered" by fizzy rosé.

In the meantime, read on for season 1 winner Hannah Byczkowski's latest column, including her thoughts on Paul's game plan, whether she thinks Diane has really been "murdered", and her predictions for the rest of the season.

You can watch Diane's thoughts below.

Keep watching at the end of each video to see more from the season 1 star.

Hannah on week 2

Oh my god, everything's just changing all the time! I think Paul's got away with absolutely murder, but having been in that situation before, it is very hard to see what's right in front of you to be fair.

I think, I mean, none of the Traitors may get identified, and then they'll all go to the final. If the next one does go, I do think it will be Paul, just because he's the only one that's had any heat on him at all.

Miles and Harry are just so under the radar that I don't think anyone suspects them, Harry especially – he's playing a blinder!

Has Diane been "killed"?

Miles, Diane and Evie. BBC

Well, she looked like she wanted that sparkling rosé – God [I] love her, what a hun! I don't know. I think she might have gone. It's so funny, like, 'Here, drink out of this weird looking chalice that no one's every seen around the castle before.' I think she's drank it. I think our Diane, Princess Diane as everyone's calling her, has gone.

More like this

I saw an amazing meme saying: "I hope Diane is doing dry January!' It's so sad. I didn't really have an opinion on Diane at first, but now I think she's great. She's so good at the missions, she throws herself into it, she's such a good player that-- it's a good one that they got rid of Diane, actually.

I can't remember who they got rid of before... oh Tracey! God [I] love Tracey, I didn't think she bought that much to the table so I thought it was a bit of a non-murder. They should get rid of the people that are loud and are talking and keep the quieter ones – the ones who are easily manipulated, for want of a better term.

Anthony went too soon

Anthony. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

They fell into the classic trumpet that they don't like his personality, so they got rid of [him]. I mean, Diane, as much as I love her, at the very beginning she kept saying, 'I think Anthony is a Traitor because when we were stood in that line..', and at that line the Traitors hadn't even been picked.

I think when you watched him on Uncloaked, he seemed really nice. I think in the show he was just a bit stressed and a bit defensive and it's fair enough, but I think, sadly, he was he was voted out for that.

The Traitors need to recruit a "scapegoat"

Evie. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Bringing in Jaz would be a good a good idea, but they kind of need to do it right now. They need to recruit someone who is not going to be a good Traitor, because then they can just use them as a scape goat, like how they got rid of Ash, so it makes Paul look a bit better because he was like, 'Yeah, we're gonna go for Ash.'

So it makes it look as though he was really a big part of getting rid of a Traitor. If they were smart, they'd keep doing that. They wouldn't do it to build their team. They'd do it to keep themselves in the game. That's what they should do!

I think Charlie and Evie because they seem so lovely, I think they might make bad Traitors. I think Diane would make a really good one. Ross seems quite sweet. So, I'd go with one of them. Maybe Jaz would make a bad Traitor.

They need to recruit someone they can throw under the bus, definitely, and solidify themselves as Faithfuls to everybody else. They need to get rid of the strong characters. They're not really doing that at the minute.

Hannah answers...

Who do you think is the best Traitor?

Definitely Harry. Definitely. He's got it down. He's like the the Faithfuls' Faithful. Everybody's like, 'Yeah, if anybody's a Faithful, it's Harry'. Definitely. He's got his feet under the table with the Traitors for sure!

Paul needs to relax on his facial expressions because he looks so chuffed with himself all the time. I'm like: "You can't keep smiling at the round tables all the time". I think Harry's the best one for sure, but Miles is also doing a really, good job because the whole point is to not get caught and nobody is talking about Miles either, well not that I can see anyway.

Do you think Paul was trying to throw Harry under the bus by speaking to Jaz?

I thin Paul did it without realising that Jaz would connect the two. I think Paul's done it because everybody thinks that Harry... I think like also everybody feels that Harry is a Faithful, so if Paul can say 'Oh, Harry told me that you were saying this.' It's like, 'Harry trusts me, so I'm a Faithful too.'

But I don't think he really realised that Jaz connected the dots and was like: 'Why would Harry Go and tell him that if they both weren't Traitors?' It doesn't really make any sense.

So Jaz, God love him, he's nearly on the money for the whole thing. I just wish he'd speak up about it at the roundtable because that's the time when it can make you safe. If he does accuse Paul, Paul's not going to murder him because it looks really weird. So I'm hoping that he does it, but I just don't think he will.

I want to get in there and explain it for him. If only they'd let me!

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

