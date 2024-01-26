This final moment saw Andrew turn on Harry and vote for him, which would seem out of the blue given he had never aroused suspicion before. This led to Harry turning on Andrew and voting for him, in which Jaz and Mollie followed suit.

With the most votes, this meant Andrew was banished from the castle in which he revealed to the others he was in fact a Traitor.

Viewers could quite simply not believe what was unfolding and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

"Andrew!!!! For Wales!!!!!" one user wrote.

Another wrote: "Fair play to Andrew. The last standing Traitor against hurricane Harry, and he actually proved us all wrong and deservedly got himself into the final."

A further user penned: "'I believe Harry has been a great Traitor from the start'. Go on Andrew get him out!!"

"ANDREW PULLS IT OUT OF THE BAG LITERALLY," one user wrote.

