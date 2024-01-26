It's been a tense game, with four Traitors having been caught so far. Now it all comes down to tonight's final and, in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll on X (formerly Twitter), the fans have had their say as to whether they think the Traitors or the Faithfuls will win.

With a staggering 79.1 per cent of the vote, fans thought that the Traitors will end the season victorious, with only 20.9 per cent thinking the Faithfuls will walk away with the cash.

Of course, many thought that Traitor Wilf would emerge victorious from last season's final, with the same proportion of Traitors and Faithfuls heading into that episode.

More like this

However, a last minute rankle scuppered his plans, meaning it's still all to play for in tonight's final.

Read more:

Whatever happens tonight, we already know that a third season of The Traitors is on the way, and that there a number of international versions of the show coming to BBC iPlayer.

The second season of the Australian series will arrive straight after tonight's final, while season 2 of the US version and a brand new New Zealand version will arrive later in the year.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, one of this season's former Traitors, Paul, has called for an All-Star version of the show, saying they should bring him back to play alongside Harry and Diane from season 2 and Wilf and Amanda from season 1.

What to watch on TV this week: 22nd - 28th January

The Traitors final airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.