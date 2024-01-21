"I'd love to do it again, absolutely," he told the Daily Star,

"Season three – bring me back, and Harry," he added. "Can you imagine an All Stars with me, Harry, Amanda, Wilf and Diane? None of us would trust each other, it would be brilliant."

Season one Traitors Wilf and Amanda were two of the most popular cast members during the first run, with the former coming extremely close to winning the jackpot before he was double-crossed by a "parting gift" during an iconic moment in the finale.

Meanwhile, Paul spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the moment that Harry turned on him, explaining that: "You can tell he's got the capacity to be that good."

He added: "The thing that shocked me is I didn't know where it came from. So when I was at the roundtable I had no idea he was going to call me out, but when I watched the show, it just made perfect sense."

And speaking about the dynamic he had with Harry on the show he continued: "I loved the kind of 'Paul and Harry Show'.

"We had such lovely moments and, you know, Miles came in, but I think he felt a little bit like what Andrew feels now, that maybe he's been brought into the pack of Traitors that were there from the start, so Harry then kicking me out – I do feel like it sets him up perfectly to get to that final."

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

