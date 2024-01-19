"You can tell he's got the capacity to be that good," Paul told RadioTimes.com upon his exit. "The thing that shocked me is I didn't know where it came from. So when I was at the roundtable I had no idea he was going to call me out, but when I watched the show, it just made perfect sense."

Paul believes Harry has played the game so well that he could sail through to the final and win all the money.

"I think he's going to win. I just can't see any other way," he said.

Harry on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Asked what he thinks Harry will do next, he continued: "I think Harry's going to take the reins. He's going to lead. I mean, I don't know what happens, but I hope that he can get through to the final because I feel like he's done a good enough job.

"Everyone's saying he's the President of the Faithfuls. I think he's going to smash it, I really do."

Only a few players remain in the game, many of whom have managed to escape any accusations, such as Evie, Charlie and Molly.

Given that they've never been suspected, it could cause an issue for Harry as they get closer to the final.

Paul continued: "Well, in my opinion, and all our strategies actually, there's Faithfuls that you need to take to the end because they have no backing and no following and you need to convince them that the game is over so the Traitors can win.

"So if you are a Faithful and that's the predicament that you're in at the moment, you might think that you're lasting through the tables, but actually you are the highest threat. So it's going to be mad to see how it all pans out.

"But I think if Harry can do the next couple of roundtables, I think he's going to win. I just can't see any other way. He's obviously got such a huge backing. He kind of has to [win]."

Reflecting on the pair's dynamic, Paul added: "I loved the kind of 'Paul and Harry Show'. We had such lovely moments and, you know, Miles came in, but I think he felt a little bit like what Andrew feels now, that maybe he's been brought into the pack of Traitors that were there from the start, so Harry then kicking me out – I do feel like it sets him up perfectly to get to that final."

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

