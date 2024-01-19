But even though the mother and son duo were being rooted for by fans of the show, Diane admits that she didn't know whether Ross was a Traitor all along or not.

Ross. BBC/Studio Lambert

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Diane said: "No, no I didn’t. Only because I was in for longer than I expected to be, and I thought that they’d have got rid of me on the first day.

"I was hoping I could last at least three days, and that anything else would have been a bonus, because I am quite opinionated and direct.

"So, I thought something must be keeping me in – that’s the only reason why I suspected him. But when I had breakfast with him on the morning and my funeral, I just knew he wasn’t a Traitor, but that was only because I'd been in longer than I expected to be."

It turns out that the dramatic final episode of Diane's was a turning point for her in regards to whether her son was a secret Traitor, with the pair finally having some alone time and a much-needed catch-up before the rest of the group entered the room.

After leaving the series, Diane reflected on her time in the show, and admitted that her "gameplay became lazy" as she grew closer to the group.

She said: "There were some people that I was really drawn to their personalities, and that detracted from any sort of gameplay I had in mind.

"There were some people that I wouldn’t naturally meet in real life, but when you’ve made friends and you’re chatting and sharing bits of your life with somebody, it's actually then really difficult to think they’re playing a really clever game, because you have made a connection and an assumption that they’re nice people."

At the moment, Diane's son Ross seems fine, after remaining Traitors Harry and Andrew decided to murder an unsuspecting Faithful and narrowed it down to Charlie and Zack.

The most recent episode, though, did see a shock turn of events, as Harry led the group in taking down Traitor Paul and banishing him after the very fiery roundtable.

But who have Harry and Andrew selected to kill? We'll just have to tune in and see.

