The new season will again be hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and will see 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, all in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

Applications are now open for those who wish to appear on the show - you can find details of how to apply here.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and, of course, Claudia at the helm.

"It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

Meanwhile, Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said: "We’re delighted a third series of The Traitors has been confirmed today ahead of the second series’ arrival on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Traitors has been so warmly received by viewers, critics and award juries alike.

"Claudia and the team look forward to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats again with ever more thrilling missions and exceptional players competing in this gripping game of bluff and skill."

Different versions of The Traitors have had huge success around the World, with the BBC having previously acquired the first seasons of American and Australian editions.

The American version will be coming back soon, and will feature a cast of celebrities including Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow.

