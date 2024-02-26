Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the series launch, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best explained last year it "made sense from an edit point of view" to film the launch as-live, but not anymore.

"It's so exciting that the launch show is gonna be live," Odudu said. "The Big Brother fans wanted it live. They were like, 'Listen, let's watch AJ and Will fill for five minutes.'"

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch will air on Monday 4th March, and will see a new cast of famous faces enter the iconic house, all ready to embark on the ultimate social experiment.

More like this

Following a similar format to the original series, the celebrities will all take part in nominations and tough tasks as the cameras watch their every move.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for who will enter the Big Brother house, all will be revealed in just one week during the live show, but AJ and Will teased who they would love to see leaving behind a life of luxury.

AJ joked, "How good would it be to have a WWE wrestler?" as Will quipped, "Get Charlie (King Charles) in."

Above all else, AJ explained she would love to see "people from all different walks of life", much like the civilian series late last year, which saw Jordan Sangha win the season.

"I definitely want to see someone from, like, Selling Sunset," she told RadioTimes.com and other press. "Bring in an American. They never quite fully understand and they never know who the other UK celebs are."

Celebrity Big Brother will start on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.