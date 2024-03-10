Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Rutherford revealed that he has been suffering with a groin injury recently that has required professional treatment, but remained confident that he'd be able to continue competing.

"I was gutted at first, that's classic me, an injury right at the wrong time," he recalled. "But Sharon, the physio who works for the show, has done a tireless job to keep me going and doing well.

"We are currently in a situation where, yes, it is still healing and there's a little bit of soreness and tightness. But I am able to do what we need to do. Thankfully I am here and I'm thrilled to be here as well."

The long-running ITV competition is one of the more accident prone on television, with numerous stars injuring themselves over the years as they venture out onto the ice to perform all manner of daring stunts.

Gogglebox's Stephen Lustig-Webb was forced to drop out of the current season before it had begun after breaking his ankle in training.

Rutherford certainly has done a good job powering through despite his injury, earning high marks for his recent performances with professional partner Vanessa James and a full five points in the recent solo skate battle.

He added: "All in all, thrilled to bits, I'm ignoring the fact there's still a little bit of an injury there but that's fine. I'm hoping the showcase, everyone loves it, and we get to do the Bolero. Then, who knows at that point, who knows!"

Dancing on Ice continues this evening at 6:25pm on ITV1. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

