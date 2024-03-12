When is Celebrity Bake Off 2024 on TV?

Over the course of five episodes, the fresh batch of celebrities will try their best to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills through Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges.

"I'm totally in awe of this year's celebrity bakers," host Alison Hammond said. "As someone who proved to be something of a baking genius when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were."

So, when can viewers tune into these sweet episodes? Read on to find out when Celebrity Bake Off 2024 is on TV and how you can tune in.

Channel 4 announced the start date for The Great Celebrity Bake Off earlier this month, confirming it will kick start on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The first episode will see Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa and Spencer Matthews take part in the baking challenge, in which they will be tasked with making cake pops and various other sweet treats.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 line-up

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 was announced earlier this year, with famous faces from all sides of the entertainment industry taking part to stand up to cancer.

Here's who will be taking part:

Jodie Whittaker

Paloma Faith

Munya Chawawa

Spencer Matthews

Danny Dyer

Rhod Gilbert

Yinka Bokinni

Leigh Francis

David O'Doherty

Oti Mabuse

Gabby Logan

Suzi Ruffell

Dermot O'Leary

Greg James

Fern Brady

Mel B

The Reverend Richard Coles

Sara Cox

Joe Locke

Adam Hills

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 judges

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith for The Great British Bake Off. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Much like in series before, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be judging the celebrities and will decide who will win the coveted title of Star Baker.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to share that we're serving up another delightful season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer this spring on Channel 4," said Leith.

"Brace yourself for a delectable line-up of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others!

"Filming this show was a delicious dose of fun, sprinkled with some unforgettable baking moments. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 hosts

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Noel Fielding will be joined once again by Alison Hammond as they will be on hand watching the celebrity contestants attempt to make a bake of dreams.

Hammond was confirmed as Matt Lucas's replacement in March 2023, and said in a statement at the time: "Finally, I can talk about it! I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off. It's a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch on Channel 4 later this year.

