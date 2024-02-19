One big name that was missing, however, was Matthew Perry's.

The Friends star passed away last October at the age of 54. Responding to a viewer on X (formerly known as Twitter) who asked why he had been omitted, BAFTA confirmed Perry would be remembered in this year's BAFTA TV Awards ceremony, which is expected to take place in May.

In the wake of Perry's passing, Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston said they were "utterly devastated" by the news. "We were more than just castmates. We are a family," they said in a statement.

Last night's event, which was hosted by David Tennant, saw Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham perform Cyndi Lauper’s song Time After Time for the segment.

Details on the BAFTA TV Awards' In Memoriam segment have yet to be announced, including who else will be honoured alongside Perry.

Perry's life was also honoured at this year's Emmy Awards, though his Friends co-stars were absent for the emotional tribute.

"I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon," Emmys Executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay said.

