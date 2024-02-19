Matthew Perry to be honoured at BAFTA TV Awards after absence from last night's tributes
The Friends star was missing from last night's In Memoriam segment, but will be featured in this year's TV Awards.
The BAFTA Film Awards took place last night, with the stars gathering on the red carpet to celebrate the best of British talent.
As always, the ceremony featured an In Memoriam segment to pay tribute to the stars who passed in 2023, including Tina Turner, Tom Wilkinson, Julian Sands and Jane Birkin.
One big name that was missing, however, was Matthew Perry's.
The Friends star passed away last October at the age of 54. Responding to a viewer on X (formerly known as Twitter) who asked why he had been omitted, BAFTA confirmed Perry would be remembered in this year's BAFTA TV Awards ceremony, which is expected to take place in May.
In the wake of Perry's passing, Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston said they were "utterly devastated" by the news. "We were more than just castmates. We are a family," they said in a statement.
More like this
Last night's event, which was hosted by David Tennant, saw Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham perform Cyndi Lauper’s song Time After Time for the segment.
Details on the BAFTA TV Awards' In Memoriam segment have yet to be announced, including who else will be honoured alongside Perry.
Read more:
- Good Omens’ David Tennant and Michael Sheen open BAFTAs with hilarious Staged sketch
- Doctor Who’s David Tennant on if he’d do The Masked Singer: ‘I love it’
Perry's life was also honoured at this year's Emmy Awards, though his Friends co-stars were absent for the emotional tribute.
"I can’t speak for them, but we all have to respect that they were their own family. It was probably just a little too soon," Emmys Executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay said.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The BAFTA Film Awards aired on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.