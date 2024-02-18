Good Omens' David Tennant and Michael Sheen open BAFTAs with hilarious Staged sketch
Host David Tennant was also joined by Dame Judi Dench and Tom Hiddleston.
David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunited for a skit inspired by their sitcom Staged for the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.
The two actors, best known for pairing up in the hit fantasy series Good Omens, acted once more together for the ceremony as Michael Sheen asked Tennant to dog-sit his pooch, Bark Ruffalo.
David's wife Georgia Tennant also featured in the video call in the early scenes.
An amusing series of events ensued as a filmed sketch saw David Tennant try to pass the dog on to stars including Loki star Tom Hiddleston, Yesterday actor Himesh Patel, The Devil Wears Prada icon Stanley Tucci, and acting legend Dame Judi Dench.
In the end, Tennant was left with no choice but to bring Bark Ruffalo along with him to the Royal Festival in London for the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 18th February 2024 - which will be broadcast from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Naturally, the sketch went down a treat with fans of Tennant, Staged, and Good Omens on social media.
One fan penned on X, formerly known as Twitter: "DAVID TENNANT AND TOM HIDDLESTON? They did this for me"
Even ahead of the scene airing, one posted: "I’m so excited for the David Tennant and Michael Sheen show at 7pm tonight omg #BAFTAs"
Finally, one added: "STAGED SKETCH AT THE BAFTAS?! DAVID AND MICHAEL REUNITING?! I AM LIVING. GIMME IT NOW."
Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Tennant remarked to Radio Times on his own Hollywood experience: "The Los Angeles thing is hilarious. You meet all these extraordinary directors and producers and they’re all exploding with enthusiasm. I think most actors who have done that trip will recognise the journey.
"After a couple of days and 20 meetings you go, ‘Oh, I’m about to become the biggest star the world has ever seen!’ And then you never hear from any of those people ever again. No one likes delivering negative news in Hollywood. They just enjoy the excitement of the potential."
