Each episode will feature a brand-new introduction read by Sixth Doctor star Colin Baker, and will also include behind-the-scenes interviews, with the podcast being available via all podcast platforms, with listeners able to stream it for free with ads.

The podcast will be marking 25 years of Big Finish Doctor Who output, and the first two episodes will serialise 2016's Death and the Queen, which was written by James Goss and stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Doctor Who: Into the TARDIS Big Finish

Big Finish chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said: "As part of the celebration marking 25 years of Big Finish Doctor Who audio drama productions, I am delighted to announce that Big Finish are partnering with BBC Studios, Zebralution, Apple and Acast to launch Into the TARDIS – the first officially licensed Doctor Who audio drama podcast.

"This is an initiative that we have been working on for some time and I am particularly excited about, as it will bring Big Finish’s work to a far wider audience."

Jan Paterson, director of audiobooks at BBC Studios, added: "For many years now, Big Finish has provided Doctor Who fans with thrilling audio dramas and we’re excited to see them extend their offering with a podcast.

"Into the TARDIS will allow the fanbase to extend their enjoyment of the show as well as open the Doctor Who audio drama world up to a whole new audience."

Big Finish recently announced that three new full-cast audio dramas, titled The Fourth Doctor Adventures: Metamorphosis, will see Tom Baker face off against a new version of The Toymaker, played by Annette Badland (EastEnders).

The box set will be released in June 2024, and will also star Christopher Naylor, Eleanor Crooks, Lydia West, Mark Gatiss and Nicholas Briggs.

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

