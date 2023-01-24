Fans are clamouring to find out what happens in episode 3 of the gripping series , which has already been dubbed the best video game adaptation of all time.

HBO's The Last of Us is about to introduce Nick Offerman's Bill and Murray Bartlett's Frank - and no one is prepared.

So far, we've seen Joel (Pedro Pascal) tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the US as she holds a secret that could change the world.

The first two episodes have shown that danger and heartbreak is around every corner, with fans left fearful for our heroes.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey as part of the stellar cast are stars including Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nico Parker (Sarah), Anna Torv (Tess), and even Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the original games.

Next up, we're set to see Nick Offerman (Bill) and Murray Bartlett (Frank) join the fold. Here's everything you need to know about their characters.

Who are Bill and Frank in The Last of Us?

Bill, played by Offerman, is a survivalist who was clearly prepared for the outbreak. When everyone is evacuated from his town, he springs into action, creating a safe haven for himself - and including more than a few creature comforts along the way.

The trailer for episode 3 shows him watching on a CCTV as he declares: "Not today, you new world order jackboots."

Frank, played by Bartlett, stumbles across Bill's home, with Bill at the ready to shoot.

What happens next and how the pair of them know Joel and Ellie remains to be seen.

The trailer shows Bill assuring Joel: "We'll be fine" - but also urging: "Call Joel," suggesting something serious has changed.

Who is Bill actor Nick Offerman?

Nick Offerman will be known to millions of fans as the disgruntled, government-hating Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation. He starred in the successful NBC sitcom from 2009 to 2015 alongside the likes of Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, and Rashida Jones.

He went on to play Karl Weathers in Fargo and, since 2016, has hosted the NBC reality show Making It with Poehler.

Offerman has also appeared in various films, including as Richard McDonald - one of the founders of McDonald's - in 2016 biopic The Founder, and appeared in the 2013 movie We're the Millers alongside Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston.

Who is Frank actor Murray Bartlett?

Murray Bartlett is best known for his role as Armond in The White Lotus - a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Bartlett has also recently appeared in the miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, and played Dominic 'Dom' Basaluzzo in the HBO series Looking.

What happened to Bill and Frank in The Last of Us game?

Warning - potential TV show spoilers below...

In the game, Bill is introduced to Joel and Ellie after the death of his partner, Frank.

He tells them he had to look after Frank, but insists that caring for someone "is good for one thing - getting you killed".

Bill forms an uneasy alliance with Joel and Ellie, before the trio stumble across Frank's dead body, with a suicide note next to it.

After Bill helps Joel and Ellie, he tells them to leave and they never see him again. It's unclear what happens to Bill in the end.

