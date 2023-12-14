Gaiman said: "I'm so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006.

"Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season 1 was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season 2 was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped.

David Tennant (Crowley) and Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) in Good Omens season 2 Mark Mainz/Prime Video

"Now in Season 3, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

Amazon MGM Studios head of television said Vernon Sanders added: "Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made 'goodness' watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry's immense creativity.

"The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy."

Gaiman has been open about how he has always envisioned the series culminating with a third season, previously saying on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X: "Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike I'd be writing it currently."

He added: "Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago."

