“I’m writing it currently, so I don’t know what I can say other than I got a video message from David Tennant this morning asking me where the scripts were," he told TV Insider in a recent interview, adding that Tennant had read the first three scripts and was "very excited" to know what happens next.

"It’s going to be fun," he added. "Some people that you love will be coming back; some that you expect, some that you don’t. And it’s more like the high-paced, high stakes madness of season 1, I think, than it is like the sort of gentle, romantic, funny, sweet season 2."

The ending of Good Omens season 2 saw Michael Sheen's angel Aziraphale and David Tennant's demon Crowley going their separate ways, but there's a lot more story to come for the pair.

Gaiman previously revealed that he was "so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry [Pratchett, co-author] and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006" and said that he and the late Pratchett had always spoken about taking the story "all the way to the end" in the event of a TV adaptation.

"Now, in season 3, we will deal once more with the end of the world," he said at the time.

"The plans for armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren't talking."

