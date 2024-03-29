It is the first project to come from Wainwright since the hit final season of Happy Valley, meaning there is plenty of interest to see just what she's come up with this time.

However, with viewers reaching the end of this current season, what are the chances that we will see a season 2? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a Renegade Nell season 2?

Louisa Harland stars in Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/ Disney Plus.

We don't yet know whether Renegade Nell will be returning for season 2, with no word from Disney Plus.

However, director Ben Taylor revealed to RadioTimes.com that season 2 is already being written.

He said: "We're now in the process of writing a possible second series, so you're able to take stock and figure out what would be the 2.0 version and focus on the stuff that was really working and do more of that.

"I think there's gonna be a time jump, because we shot this over a year ago. So I think it's buying that and buying the thought that it's been that many years since we caught up with these characters, partly just for the age - Roxy and George are going to be visibly two years older.

"It’s about where we leave the characters, and what powers they have or don't have by the end of series 1 is sort of informing the jumping off point for series 2. I wish I could tell you, but there is some crazy, crazy stuff in store."

We will likely hear more in the coming weeks, and will make sure to keep this page updated with any news regarding the show's future as it comes in.

When would a potential Renegade Nell season 2 be released?

Renegade Nell. Disney+

Without official confirmation that Renegade Nell will be returning, it's hard to say at this point just when a second season would be likely to debut.

We'd certainly imagine that the earliest new episodes could arrive would be in 2025, likely towards the tail end of the year. However, we will keep this page updated once we get any further information.

Renegade Nell cast - Who would be back for a potential season 2?

Renegade Nell. Disney+/Robert Viglasky

If Renegade Nell were to return for season 2, we would certainly expect Louisa Harland to be back as Nell Jackson, along with key figures such as Nick Mohammed's Billy Blind and Enyi Okoronkwo's Rasselas.

However, no official cast list has been released at this point, meaning any suggestions as to who would be back remain speculative at this point.

Here is the full cast for Renegade Nell season 1, many of whom would be expected to return for a possible season 2:

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson

Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhanger

Adrian Lester as Earl of Poynton

Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind

Craig Parkinson as Sam Jackson, Nell's father

Florence Keen as George Jackson, Nell's sister

Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux

Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmo

Jake Dunn as Thomas Jackson

Pip Torrens as Lord Blancheford

Bo Bragason as Roxy Jackson, Nell's sister

Enyi Okoronkwo as Rasselas

Is there a trailer for a potential Renegade Nell season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for a possible Renegade Nell season 2 yet, but if one becomes available we will make sure to include it here. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 here.

Renegade Nell arrived on Disney Plus on Friday 29th March.

