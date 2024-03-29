Aided by a magical sidekick, Nell soon realises that her destiny is bigger than she could ever have imagined: to defeat a deadly plot against the Queen of England.

Harland is joined by a terrific supporting cast that includes Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, Orange is the New Black's Alice Kremelberg and Hustle's Adrian Lester.

But who do they play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Renegade Nell.

More like this

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Renegade Nell cast: Who stars in the Disney Plus series alongside Louisa Harland?

The full cast list is below:

Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson

Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind

Bo Bragason as Roxy Jackson

Florence Keen as George Jackson

Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot

Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford

Enyi Okoronkwo as Rasselas

Adrian Lester as Earl of Poynton

Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhanger

Craig Parkinson as Sam Jackson

Frank Dillane as Isambard Tulley

Read on for everything you need to know about the characters and who plays them.

Louisa Harland plays Nell Jackson

Louisa Harland stars in Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/ Disney Plus.

Who is Nell Jackson? A young, eighteenth-century woman who returns from fighting to reunite with her family in Tottenham. However, when she's framed for a murder she didn't commit, she's forced on the run and into a life of crime.

What else has Louisa Harland been in? Harland is best known for her role as Orla McCool in Derry Girls. She has also appeared in crime drama Love/Hate, Woody Harrelson's Lost in London, and BBC daytime favourite, Doctors.

Nick Mohammed plays Billy Blind

Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind in Renegade Nell. Disney

Who is Billy Blind? A miniature and magical spirit that bestows Nell with magical powers when she's in danger. As the series unfolds, Billy helps Nell realise that her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

What else has Nick Mohammed been in? Mohammed has previously starred in TV series such as Ted Lasso, Intelligence, Inside No. 9, Cuckoo, Uncle, Fresh Meat and Drifters.

His film credits include The Martian, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Bridget Jones' Baby and Sense of an Ending.

Craig Parkinson plays Sam Jackson

Florence Keen as George Trotter, Craig Parkinson as Sam, and Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter in Renegade Nell. Disney.

Who plays Sam Jackson? Nell's father and owner of the Tottenham pub where she was raised.

What else has Craig Parkinson been in? Parkinson has previously starred in TV shows including The House Across the Street, The Winter King, Doctor Who, Sandylands, Intergalactic and much more.

Bo Bragson plays Roxy Jackson

Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter and Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson in Renegade Nell. Disney Plus/Rekha Garton

Who is Roxy Jackson? The elder of Nell's two younger sisters.

What else has Bo Bragson been in? Bragson has previously appeared in horror series Creeped Out and anthology series Moving On.

Florence Keen plays George Jackson

Who is George Jackson? Nell's younger sister. She first meets her at the start of the series.

What else has Florence Keen been in? The actress previously starred in period drama The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society.

Alice Kremelberg plays Sofia Wilmot

Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot in Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/ Disney.

Who is Alice Kremelberg? Lord Blancheford's daughter. She would make a far better heir than her wayward brother Thomas, but stands to inherit nothing.

What else has Sofia Wilmot been in? Wilmot is best known for her role as Bernadine in The Trial of The Chicago 7. She has also appeared as Percy Muldoon in The Sinner, and as Nicole Eckelcamp in Orange is the New Black.

Jake Dunn plays Thomas Blancheford

Robert Viglasky/ Disney Plus. Robert Viglasky/ Disney.

Who is Thomas Blancheford? Thomas is the bullying son of Lord Blancheford, who terrorises the local residents for fun.

What else has Jake Dunn been in? The actor has previously appeared in series including Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, The Bastard & The Devil Himself.

Enyi Okoronkwo plays Rasselas

Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas and Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson in Renegade Nell. Disney+/Robert Viglasky

Who is Rasselas? Rasselas was brought to England from West Africa enslaved when he was a boy. Bought by Lord Blancheford, he was raised as a playmate for his children.

What else has Enyi Okoronko been in? The actor has previously appeared in The Lazarus Project and Funny Woman.

Adrian Lester plays Earl of Poynton

Adrian Lester as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton in Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/ Disney.

Who is Earl of Poynton? A member of Queen Anne's privy council and one of the biggest villains in the series.

What else has Adrian Lester been in? Lester is probably best known for his role as Mickey Bricks in the BBC series Hustle, but he has also appeared in Undercover, Riviera, Trauma, London Spy, Being Human, Merlin, Bonekickers and Sleep With Me.

Joely Richardson plays Lady Eularia Moggerhanger

Joely Richardson in Renegade Nell. Robert Viglasky/ Disney.

Who plays Lady Eularia Moggerhanger? England's foremost newspaper magnate.

What else has Joely Richardson been in? The star is best known for known for Ryan Murphy's Nip/Tuck, The Patriot and 101 Dalmatians. Most recently, she appeared as Sylvie's mother in Netflix series One Day.

Frank Dillane plays Isambard Tulley

Frank Dillane as Isambard Tullen in Renegade Nell. Natalie Seery/Disney

Who plays Isambard Tulley? A ruthless highwayman who gets more than he bargains for when he accosts Nell in episode 1.

What else has Frank Dillane been in? Dillane played a young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He has also appeared in The Essex Serpent, Sense8, The Girlfriend Experience, In the Heart of the Sea and Fear the Walking Dead.

Read more:

Who else stars in Renegade Nell?

Pip Torrens also appears in Renegade Nell as Lord Blancheford, the landlord to the villagers of Tottenham, while Tim Hudson stars as aristocrat Red Colonel Lord Standing, and Iz Hesketh appears as Valerian.

Renegade Nell is coming to Disney Plus on Friday 29th March. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.