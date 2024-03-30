In a new interview about the series, Harland has opened up about her character, who viewers may have recognised isn't dressed in traditional clothing for a woman living in 18th century England.

"I love the fact that she's not romantically driven," Harland told Variety. "She's gender non-conforming to the times. She uses male disguises to get further ahead in life."

The fantasy series sees Nell on an adventure like no other as she travels through the English countryside and plenty of stately homes on a pursuit to find the truth about who is framing her.

Being set in the 18th century, Harland previously explained that Wainwright was able to "re-write history", admitting it was "something lovely" to have in the new series.

Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter and Louisa Harland as Nell Jackson in Renegade Nell. Disney Plus/Rekha Garton

In a Q&A – and warning, there are spoilers ahead now – Harland spoke about how Wainwright tackled difficult historical topics such as slavery in the series.

She explained: "With Ényì's [Okoronkwo] character, Rasselas, at the end we discover his true name. He didn't want to shy away from the fact that Rasselas was formerly a slave."

She continued: "I love the relationship between Rasselas and Sofia (Alice Kremelberg) and Thomas (Jake Dunn), just that dynamic (of the landed gentry vs the stable boy) and how they saw each other is just fascinating.

"The nice thing about this world is I feel like it's a new world we’ve created, and apart from a throughline of historical accuracy, we can kind of do whatever we want.

"Sally, I think, is rewriting history a little bit, and that’s something lovely about the show."

