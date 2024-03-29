The show features plenty of thrills and suspense throughout, and Harland has spoken about how the team set about finding the line between these elements, and making it suitable for all the family.

Harland said: "It was really interesting finding what that line is for a family audience. The level of gore – you want it to be realistic, and you want to be on the edge of your seat and be nervous, but you don’t want people to have nightmares!

"And you also want it to be true to the time, and true... not blood and gore just for the sake of it, but for storytelling. So that is what the line is."

Renegade Nell. Disney+

Harland also previously spoke about how Wainwright, the creator of previous shows such as Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, addressed difficult historical truths and topics throughout the series.

She explained: "The nice thing about this world is I feel like it's a new world we’ve created, and apart from a throughline of historical accuracy, we can kind of do whatever we want.

"Sally, I think, is rewriting history a little bit, and that’s something lovely about the show."

As well as Harland, the series also stars Nick Mohammed, Adrian Lester, Joely Richardson, Craig Parkinson, Florence Keen and more in key roles.

Renegade Nell arrived on Disney Plus on Friday 29th March.

