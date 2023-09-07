Penned by Sally Wainwright, the series has received great acclaim from viewers and critics alike, with many wondering whether a spin-off centring around Cawood's nephew Ryan (Rhys Connah) could be green-lit.

RadioTimes.com caught up with the cast at the NTAs red carpet, where Connah himself discussed the possibility of a return.

"It's not happening," he said. "I'm sorry to say it, it's not. They've wrote the three seasons which they wanted to make and the story's finished."

He added: "Even if I'd enjoy filming it, it's not what would be best for the story, so that's it. Three seasons, you know."

Though it doesn't look like the Cawoods' story will continue, the cast was quick to praise Wainwright, with Lancashire also hinting at the possibility of working together in the future.

Mollie Winnard, who played Joanna Hepworth in the drama's final season, revealed that she had wanted to work with the writer before going on to becoming an actor.

"I actually had it written in a little notepad from being 16 when I watched the show, well before I was an actor, that I wanted to work with Sarah because of watching Happy Valley.

"So, yeah, Sally Wainwright's phenomenal, her work is excellent," she told RadioTimes.com.

