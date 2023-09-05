The rest of the Daytime nominees included other ITV favourites like The Chase and Loose Women, but it was the Jay Blades-fronted series that won the public vote this year.

It follows a year of major change for This Morning which has seen host Philip Schofield leave the show this May amid controversy over his relationship with a colleague.

Schofield resigned from all of his ITV roles after admitting to an affair with the younger male colleague, and later shared a statement on Instagram in support of the morning show, after claims arose of toxicity in the This Morning workplace.

ITV was forced to clarify that it had investigated rumours of a relationship in 2020 but found no evidence.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Jon Gorrigan/ITV

While not taking home an NTA this year, This Morning remains a popular daytime show with rumours continuing to circulate about who will join Holly Willoughby on the sofa going forward.

According to reports, Willoughby will not have a regular co-presenter on This Morning after the exit of Schofield. So far since her return this week, she has been joined by Alison Hammond and is also set to be joined by Craig Doyle.

It has also been reported that Willoughby was set to be offered a huge pay bump for her role as the central host of the show, with claims that her salary is set to be boosted by ITV bosses from £700,000 a year to up to £1 million a year.

