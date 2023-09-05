This Morning misses out at National Television Awards for first time in 13 years
The Repair Shop took home the NTA for the Daytime category.
It's the night that TV fans have been waiting for, and as stars gathered at The O2 in London this evening (Tuesday 5th September), Joel Dommett once again took to the stage to host the National Television Awards 2023.
But one show that missed out on its National Television Award for the first time in 13 years was ITV's This Morning. Bagging the award for Daytime or its equivalent category since 2011, the BBC's The Repair Shop took home the prize this year.
The rest of the Daytime nominees included other ITV favourites like The Chase and Loose Women, but it was the Jay Blades-fronted series that won the public vote this year.
It follows a year of major change for This Morning which has seen host Philip Schofield leave the show this May amid controversy over his relationship with a colleague.
Schofield resigned from all of his ITV roles after admitting to an affair with the younger male colleague, and later shared a statement on Instagram in support of the morning show, after claims arose of toxicity in the This Morning workplace.
ITV was forced to clarify that it had investigated rumours of a relationship in 2020 but found no evidence.
While not taking home an NTA this year, This Morning remains a popular daytime show with rumours continuing to circulate about who will join Holly Willoughby on the sofa going forward.
According to reports, Willoughby will not have a regular co-presenter on This Morning after the exit of Schofield. So far since her return this week, she has been joined by Alison Hammond and is also set to be joined by Craig Doyle.
It has also been reported that Willoughby was set to be offered a huge pay bump for her role as the central host of the show, with claims that her salary is set to be boosted by ITV bosses from £700,000 a year to up to £1 million a year.
