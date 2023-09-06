Lancashire, who reprised the role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the series' final season earlier this year, opened up about the win and what's next – and don't worry, it's not retirement.

"I'm just thrilled," she told RadioTimes.com. "I just feel incredibly fortunate, because I do a job that I love, and there isn't a day I go to work when I don't love it."

She added: "Sounds like I'm retiring, I'm not. I have had this amazing opportunity to work with extraordinary people, experts in their field, and the longer I'm in the industry the more of them I'm meeting, which is fantastic, and the younger they're getting too."

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. BBC

Speaking of bidding farewell to the gnarly Sergeant, Lancashire said that both she and writer Wainwright knew their limits.

"It was hard to say goodbye, but in truth it's a brutal role to play and you have to know when enough is enough, really," she explained.

"Even just for the sake of your health, you can't keep repeatedly playing that role and Sally knows that, and we knew how much mileage there was in her and probably how much mileage there was in me as well."

Lancashire and Wainwright are long-term collaborators, having also worked together on Last Tango in Halifax. So, is there a chance they'll team up again in the future?

"I'd be like, when do we start?" Wainwright said.

