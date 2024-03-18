The series boasts an impressive cast, including but not limited to Derry Girls' Harland, Nick Mohammed and Adrian Lester. And we can now confirm some additional actors who make guest appearances in Renegade Nell.

Rising star Lenny Rush – who will appear in the next season of Doctor Who as a new character called Morris, and was most recently seen on Taskmaster's New Year Treat – has been confirmed to feature.

Lenny Rush as Morris in Doctor Who. Alistair Heap/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Black Mirror and Landscapers actor Daniel Rigby and comedy favourite Mark Heap (Spaced, Friday Night Dinner, Green Wing) will also appear in Renegade Nell.

Speaking last month about the new series, Adrian Lester said that it's "very different for Sally Wainwright".

"She's put political intrigue, sprites, magic, lots of fighting, highway robbery, and Regency England in a big pot, gave it a stir and out came an amazing idea," he explained on The Graham Norton Show. "It is really good writing and I have a really good time being bad."

As well as Lester, Harland will spend a lot of time on screen with Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, who stars as Billy Blind, a "plucky sprite who gives her [Nell] fighting superpowers", according to the official synopsis.

The first trailer for Renegade Nell was unveiled last week – take a look at the action below:

Renegade Nell will premiere on Friday 29th March on Disney Plus.

