Speaking on this week's episode of The Graham Norton Show, actor Adrian Lester revealed more about the new series in which he stars as Nell's arch-nemesis, the Earl of Poynton.

Revealing more about Renegade Nell, Lester said: "It is really good fun. It’s very different for Sally Wainwright.

"She’s put political intrigue, sprites, magic, lots of fighting, highway robbery, and Regency England in a big pot, gave it a stir and out came an amazing idea. It is really good writing and I have a really good time being bad."

Renegade Nell. Disney+

Lester is joined by the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Dua Lipa and Justin Timberlake on the Graham Norton sofa this week, but his reveal will undoubtedly spark intrigue among any fans of Wainwright's.

The writer is of course known for the Sarah Lancashire-starring Happy Valley, as well as other hit dramas like Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

Lester is of course known for his long-running role in Hustle between 2004 and 2012, but more recently has been on our screens in Trigger Point opposite Vicky McClure.

He is set to be a "master manipulator" in Renegade Nell, with the cast also boasting the likes of Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Alice Kremelberg (The Sinner), Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent), Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson and more.

Also directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education), the first trailer for the new series was unveiled last week, which gives fans a glimpse of the action to come and the mysterious power that Nell has – which everyone also wants.

According to the synopsis for Renegade Nell, it is a fantasy adventure series set in England, 1705. It reads: "Framed for murder and on the run with her sisters, Nell Jackson turns her hand to highway robbery to survive.

"Aided by her superpowered sidekick, a plucky little sprite called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason much bigger than she could have ever imagined: to defeat a magical plot against the Queen of England."

Renegade Nell is coming soon to Disney Plus.

